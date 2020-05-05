Mainland China Registers 1 New COVID-19 Case Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 87 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

Overall, 1,676 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 325 people are still sick, five are in serious condition, 1,351 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.