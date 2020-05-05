UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainland China Registers 1 New COVID-19 Case Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Mainland China Registers 1 New COVID-19 Case Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 87 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

Overall, 1,676 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 325 people are still sick, five are in serious condition, 1,351 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

Related Topics

China Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

5 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

5 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

6 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

7 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

7 hours ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.