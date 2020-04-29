Mainland China Registers 22 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 23 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the 22 new cases, 21 were imported, and one was local.