Mainland China Registers 30 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 28 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the 30 new cases, 23 were imported, while the remaining seven were local.

Overall, 1,610 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been identified in China, 811 people are still sick, 41 are in serious condition, 799 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,788 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,005 people currently sick (78 people are in serious condition), 77,151 people were discharged from hospitals, 4,632 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.