Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Mainland China Registers 6 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 81 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the six new cases, three were imported, while the remaining three were local.

Overall, 1,639 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 552 people are still sick, 21 are in serious condition, 1,087 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,836 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 648 people currently sick (50 people are in serious condition), 77,555 people were discharged from hospitals, 4,633 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,878,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 198,000 people have died from the disease.

