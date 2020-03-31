Mainland China Reports 48 New Imported COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) One person has died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours in mainland China, 48 new cases of infection have been detected, all of them were imported, 282 patients have recovered, China's state health committee said Tuesday.

"The state health committee received information from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) about 81,518 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 2,161 people currently sick (528 are in serious condition)," the committee said.

"A total of 76,052 people have been discharged from hospitals, 3,305 have died," it said.