Mainland Facilitates Internships, Employment For Young People From Taiwan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:58 PM

Mainland facilitates internships, employment for young people from Taiwan

Various measures have been introduced to help young people from Taiwan find internship positions and jobs or start businesses on the Chinese mainland, a spokesperson said on Wednesday

Various measures have been introduced to help young people from Taiwan find internship positions and jobs or start businesses on the Chinese mainland, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Public institutions and enterprises in southern China's Guangdong Province have offered more than 600 internship and work positions to young people from Taiwan since March, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

In an internship and job fair held on May 15 in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, 52 employers provided 1,500 jobs and over 300 internships for young people from Taiwan, said Zhu, adding that the province will offer 1,000 jobs and internships to young people from Taiwan this summer.

Leading enterprises in east China's Jiangsu Province will also launch over 1,200 internships for young people from Taiwan this summer, said Zhu.

More Stories From World

