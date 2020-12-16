Mainland spokesperson voices support for strong cross-Strait business cooperation

A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday voiced support for strengthened exchanges and cooperation between entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait to expand common interests

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday voiced support for strengthened exchanges and cooperation between entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait to expand common interests.

According to spokesperson Zhu Fenglian, the 2020 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait was held simultaneously in Xiamen of Fujian Province and Taipei via video link on Dec. 9, attracting over 700 attendees from the two sides.

The annual conference has once again showed that the integrated development of the two sides of the Strait is an inevitable trend and conforms to the aspirations of all Chinese people, Zhu said.