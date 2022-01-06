Mainland steps up inspection, quarantine of live fish imports from Taiwan

Mainland customs have strengthened the inspection and quarantine of live fish imports from Taiwan since Dec. 30, 2021, after forbidden drugs were detected in the imports, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Mainland customs have strengthened the inspection and quarantine of live fish imports from Taiwan since Dec. 30, 2021, after forbidden drugs were detected in the imports, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Starting the same day, the clearance of live fish from two fisheries on the island was suspended, according to a warning notice issued by the GAC.

Recently, Xiamen Customs detected leucomalachite green and leuco crystal violet, both banned on the mainland for food safety, from live groupers imported from Taiwan, according to the notice.