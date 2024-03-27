Mainland urges Taiwan to return to 1992 Consensus to resume dialogue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Taiwan side needs to return to the political foundation defined by the 1992 Consensus if it really intends to resume dialogue across the Strait, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday.

Merely talking about cross-Strait dialogue without relevant actions is unconvincing and devoid of sincerity, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media query about a public figure in Taiwan who claimed that the mainland had always responded Taiwan's wish to restore cross-Strait dialogue with "the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus."