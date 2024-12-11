Mainland voices support for cross-Strait youth exchanges

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Chinese mainland will continue to support and promote exchanges between young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The mainland will consistently create more platforms and opportunities for mutual learning, interaction, and connection among youth, enabling them to contribute greater efforts to the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Zhu's comments were made concerning the recent trip undertaken by mainland college students to Taiwan.

A delegation of 40 students and teachers from seven mainland universities visited universities, historical sites, scenic spots, as well as sports, sci-tech and cultural venues in Taiwan during a trip from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

Zhu praised their efforts in promoting cross-Strait exchanges, enhancing ties and demonstrating the profound affection between people on both sides.

Zhu also noted that an increasing number of individuals from Taiwan have been sharing their experiences of traveling, visiting friends, and engaging in exchanges on the mainland through online platforms.

These stories have effectively pierced the "information cocoon" deliberately fabricated by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and their hired internet trolls, striking a nerve for some people on the island and triggering intensified tactics to suppress and intimidate, she said.

Noting that the mainland will welcome more Taiwan compatriots, especially young people, to visit the mainland, Zhu expressed the hope that people on both sides of the Strait can see through the DPP authorities' attempts to manipulate public opinion and escalate cross-Strait tensions.

Zhu also announced at the press conference that a delegation of young people from Taiwan led by Ma Ying-jeou will visit the mainland from Dec. 18 to 26. They will visit Heilongjiang and Sichuan provinces to participate in a cross-Strait youth ice and snow festival, as well as other events.