Mainoo handed England Euros start as Southgate resists major changes

Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Kobbie Mainoo was handed his first competitive England start by Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions aim to kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign in Sunday's last 16 clash against Slovakia.

The Manchester United midfielder has been rewarded for his purposeful showing as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

However, Southgate has resisted the call to make sweeping changes to a side that has failed to catch fire at the tournament so far.

Mainoo's introduction for Conor Gallagher is the only alteration from the Slovenia stalemate as Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer are again named among the substitutes.

Slovakia are unchanged from the side that secured their progress to the last 16 with a 1-1 draw against Romania.

England (4-3-3)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Phil Foden

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Slovakia (4-3-3)

Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarík, Denis Vavro, Milan Skriniar (capt), David Hancko; Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Ondrej Duda; Ivan Schranz, David Strelec, Lukas Haraslin

Coach: Francesco Calzona (ITA)

Referee: Umut Meler (TUR)

