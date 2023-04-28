UrduPoint.com

Maintaining Parameters Of Humanitarian Assistance To Syria In UNSC 'Pointless' - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Maintaining Parameters of Humanitarian Assistance to Syria in UNSC 'Pointless' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Continuing to preserve the existing parameters for the provision of humanitarian aid to Syria in the UN Security Council is "pointless" due to the behavior of the Western countries, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"It would be pointless to continue to maintain the current parameters for the provision of humanitarian assistance in the Council. Our Western colleagues have a choice here," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

The United Nations should not ignore the pressure Western states exert on the Syrian government by utilizing the humanitarian assistance as a tool for that purpose, Nebenzia said.

Earlier on Thursday, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said the United States is not seeking a conflict with Russia in Syria and will continue to use the existing deconfliction channel to prevent any miscalculations.

Earlier this week, the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran met in Moscow for talks and characterized the meeting as having a "constructive atmosphere." The participants reaffirmed their desire to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey United States Government Refugee

Recent Stories

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

3 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

3 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

3 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

4 hours ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

4 hours ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.