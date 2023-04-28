Maintaining Parameters of Humanitarian Assistance to Syria in UNSC 'Pointless' - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Continuing to preserve the existing parameters for the provision of humanitarian aid to Syria in the UN Security Council is "pointless" due to the behavior of the Western countries, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said.

"It would be pointless to continue to maintain the current parameters for the provision of humanitarian assistance in the Council. Our Western colleagues have a choice here," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

The United Nations should not ignore the pressure Western states exert on the Syrian government by utilizing the humanitarian assistance as a tool for that purpose, Nebenzia said.

Earlier on Thursday, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said the United States is not seeking a conflict with Russia in Syria and will continue to use the existing deconfliction channel to prevent any miscalculations.

Earlier this week, the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran met in Moscow for talks and characterized the meeting as having a "constructive atmosphere." The participants reaffirmed their desire to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees.