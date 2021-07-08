UrduPoint.com
Maintaining US Forces In Afghanistan Would Have Resulted In Violence With Taliban - Psaki

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Maintaining US Forces in Afghanistan Would Have Resulted in Violence With Taliban - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Taliban would launched attacks against US and allied forces in Afghanistan had US president Joe Biden not decided to withdraw from the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"There would have been significant consequences had we chosen not to bring our troops home. In April, if he'd instead announced that the United States was going back on this agreement made, the US and allied forces remaining in Afghanistan for the foreseeable future, the Taliban would've began targeting our forces," Psaki said during a news conference.

