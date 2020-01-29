Major 7.7-Magnitude Quake Rattles Jamaica - USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday northwest of Jamaica, the United States Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake hit 125 kilometers (77.8 miles) off the coastal town of Lucea in the afternoon (19:10 GMT) and was felt across the Caribbean island as well as on the Cayman Islands and in southern Cuba.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The Jamaica Observer daily said that employees of several companies had fled buildings and headed for emergency gathering centers.