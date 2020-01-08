UrduPoint.com
Major Airlines Suspend Flights Over Iran, Iraq Amid Regional Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:07 PM

PARIS/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Air France has suspended all flights over Iran and Iraq, the company told Sputnik in the wake of Iran's retribution attack on US military bases in Iraq, with major airlines following suit.

"We are suspending flights over Iran and Iraq," an Air France spokesman said.

Lufthansa similarly decided to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, saying that the safety of its passengers and employees remained its main priority. So did large airlines of Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan, as well as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

"Until further notice, KLM will not make use of Iranian or Iraqi airspace. Flights to a number of Southeast Asian destinations and destinations in the middle East will be operated by using alternative routes.

KLM will continue to monitor the region, and will stay in contact with authorities," KLM said.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), in turn, recommended that Russian airlines avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman due to existing safety risks for passenger planes.

Russia's S7 Airlines and Ural Airlines have said that they will reroute their flights.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel to avenge a targeted American strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week.

Following the attack, the US Federal Aviation Authority banned flights over the Persian Gulf due to the "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" in the region.

