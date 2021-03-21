UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Anti-Netanyahu Protest Held In Jerusalem Two Days Before Knesset Election

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 05:10 AM

Major Anti-Netanyahu Protest Held in Jerusalem Two Days Before Knesset Election

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Thousands of people protested against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

Between 20,000 and 50,000 protesters gathered in Jerusalem in what became the largest protest against Netanyahu, The Jerusalem Post reported in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik that there were around 20,000 demonstrators in Jerusalem on Saturday night; no incidents were reported.

The protest was held ahead of the Tuesday (March 23) election to the Knesset, the unicameral national legislative body. The 23rd Knesset voted for self-dissolution after the Netanyahu-led government coalition failed to pass the 2020 budget in parliament on time.

Protests against Netanyahu have become a regular weekend event in Israel, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Israel, which has led to an economic crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Israel Parliament Budget Jerusalem March Sunday 2020 Post Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health urges all eligible Emiratis, re ..

4 hours ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

5 hours ago

Russia to Respond in Kind to Possible Expulsion of ..

5 hours ago

Southern European countries show united front on m ..

5 hours ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

5 hours ago

Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.