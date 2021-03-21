Major Anti-Netanyahu Protest Held in Jerusalem Two Days Before Knesset Election

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Thousands of people protested against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

Between 20,000 and 50,000 protesters gathered in Jerusalem in what became the largest protest against Netanyahu, The Jerusalem Post reported in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik that there were around 20,000 demonstrators in Jerusalem on Saturday night; no incidents were reported.

The protest was held ahead of the Tuesday (March 23) election to the Knesset, the unicameral national legislative body. The 23rd Knesset voted for self-dissolution after the Netanyahu-led government coalition failed to pass the 2020 budget in parliament on time.

Protests against Netanyahu have become a regular weekend event in Israel, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Israel, which has led to an economic crisis in the country.