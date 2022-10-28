UrduPoint.com

Major BBC Radio Stations Lose Almost 2 Million Listeners In 12 Months - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Major BBC Radio Stations Lose Almost 2 Million Listeners in 12 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Two major BBC radio stations have lost almost two million listeners over the past year, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing data from research body Rajar.

According to the figures, the total number of listeners of the BBC Radio 4 station decreased by 9%, from 10.8 million to 9.8 million year-on-year, the number of listeners of the BBC Radio 5 Live station fell by 18%, from 5.9 million to 4.9 million over the same period. Over the past 12 months, the number of listeners has decreased at all well-known BBC radio stations.

Recently, the BBC broadcasting corporation has been facing significant financial difficulties. The company has already lost 1,200 employees and a significant part of its profits amid rising inflation over the past few years. The situation is aggravated by the cut in funding and the government's decision to freeze the license fee for the next two years.

In the UK, tv licenses must be purchased by all individuals and legal entities whose homes and offices have televisions. The proceeds from the sale of licenses go to finance the BBC and cover about 75% of the costs of transmitting the signal within the country. The UK authorities froze the payment for the BBC television license for two years to support the population amid the rising cost of living. The fee will remain at 159 Pounds ($184) until 2024.

According to the report, the BBC is expected to receive around 3.7 billion pounds in license payments in 2022 and 23 billion pounds over the billing period. The corporation will also receive over 90 million pounds a year from the government to support the BBC World Service.

Related Topics

World Company Sale Same United Kingdom TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 minutes ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 minutes ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

14 minutes ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

14 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

40 minutes ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.