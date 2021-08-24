Major Civil Society Groups Urge G7 Leaders to Support Afghan Media Workers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Over 50 civil society organizations have urged the leaders of the G7 group of the largest economies to assist Afghan media workers ahead of their meeting today to discuss evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the International Federation of Journalists, one of the signatories, said Monday.

"As G7 leaders convene today, 24 August, to discuss evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, over 50 civil society organizations, including the IFJ, have called on G7 countries to commit and take immediate action to support Afghan media workers to ensure their protection and evacuation," the IFJ said.

The organizations urged the leaders to simplify and safeguard the visa application procedure, and where necessary, collaborate with third countries, ensure safe transportation to and from the airport and other routes, and remain in Kabul to ensure people can leave the country after the August 31 deadline.

They also appeal to G7 members to establish an emergency fund for Afghan journalists and media workers and establish pathways for cash to enter the country of their refuge.

The urgent meeting of the leaders was summoned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the current chair of the group, to discuss safe evacuation from the war-torn country and the possibility of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) and the civilian government collapsed on August 15, numerous countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomats, and Afghans who had worked for them. Some countries have also agreed to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.