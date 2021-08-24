UrduPoint.com

Major Civil Society Groups Urge G7 Leaders To Support Afghan Media Workers

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Major Civil Society Groups Urge G7 Leaders to Support Afghan Media Workers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Over 50 civil society organizations have urged the leaders of the G7 group of the largest economies to assist Afghan media workers ahead of their meeting today to discuss evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the International Federation of Journalists, one of the signatories, said Monday.

"As G7 leaders convene today, 24 August, to discuss evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, over 50 civil society organizations, including the IFJ, have called on G7 countries to commit and take immediate action to support Afghan media workers to ensure their protection and evacuation," the IFJ said.

The organizations urged the leaders to simplify and safeguard the visa application procedure, and where necessary, collaborate with third countries, ensure safe transportation to and from the airport and other routes, and remain in Kabul to ensure people can leave the country after the August 31 deadline.

They also appeal to G7 members to establish an emergency fund for Afghan journalists and media workers and establish pathways for cash to enter the country of their refuge.

The urgent meeting of the leaders was summoned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the current chair of the group, to discuss safe evacuation from the war-torn country and the possibility of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) and the civilian government collapsed on August 15, numerous countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomats, and Afghans who had worked for them. Some countries have also agreed to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia Civil Society United Kingdom August Visa Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recove ..

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

30 minutes ago
 Person on No-Fly List Flown Into UK From Afghanist ..

Person on No-Fly List Flown Into UK From Afghanistan as Part of Evacuation - Rep ..

16 minutes ago
 Record daily number of migrants cross Channel to U ..

Record daily number of migrants cross Channel to UK

16 minutes ago
 WHO Negotiating With Taliban Over Future of Health ..

WHO Negotiating With Taliban Over Future of Health Mission

16 minutes ago
 Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Pol ..

Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Policy)

22 minutes ago
 Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM ..

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.