Major Cliff Wall Collapse On Brazilian Lake Kills At Least 6, Over 30 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) At least six people died and over a dozen remain missing following a cliff wall collapse on Furnas Lake in Brazil, media report.

A slab of rock broke from a cliff face and fell onto tourist boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, NBC reported. At least six people died and about 20 remain missing.

The Independent reported that 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously. Minas Gerais Fire Department commander Edgard Estevo was cited as saying that the search for up to 20 missing individuals continues.

Two tourist boats were reportedly hit by the rocks and around two dozen people were rescued alive, according to US media reports. Heavy rain might have caused the accident, loosening the cliff wall.

