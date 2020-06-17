UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Confrontation In Syria's Southwest Avoided With Russia's Support - UN Special Envoy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Major Confrontation in Syria's Southwest Avoided With Russia's Support - UN Special Envoy

Russia has helped to avert a major armed confrontation in the southwest of Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia has helped to avert a major armed confrontation in the southwest of Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"Moreover, in Syria's southwest, what was set to be a major violent confrontation, centered around the town of Tafas, has been averted for now, with the assistance of Russian mediation, " Pedersen said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.