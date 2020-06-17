Russia has helped to avert a major armed confrontation in the southwest of Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia has helped to avert a major armed confrontation in the southwest of Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"Moreover, in Syria's southwest, what was set to be a major violent confrontation, centered around the town of Tafas, has been averted for now, with the assistance of Russian mediation, " Pedersen said.