UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Cruise Lines Suspend Operations In US Following Request - Trump

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

Major Cruise Lines Suspend Operations in US Following Request - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that four major cruise lines - Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines and MSC Cruises - have suspended operations from the United States upon his request.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days. It is a great and important industry - it will be kept that way," Trump said via Twitter on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines announced they would halt operations for 30 days as the United States continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The move follows the 60-day suspension of operations by Princess Cruises after the quarantine of two of its ships - the Grand Princess and Diamond Princess - as a result of hundreds of infections by passengers on board the two vessels and at least seven deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the US authorities have confirmed more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 infection in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 137,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 69,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

World Twitter Trump Columbia United States All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

3 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

4 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

4 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

4 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

4 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.