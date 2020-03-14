Major Cruise Lines Suspend Operations in US Following Request - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that four major cruise lines - Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines and MSC Cruises - have suspended operations from the United States upon his request.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days. It is a great and important industry - it will be kept that way," Trump said via Twitter on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines announced they would halt operations for 30 days as the United States continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The move follows the 60-day suspension of operations by Princess Cruises after the quarantine of two of its ships - the Grand Princess and Diamond Princess - as a result of hundreds of infections by passengers on board the two vessels and at least seven deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the US authorities have confirmed more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 infection in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 137,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 69,000 people have recovered from the disease.