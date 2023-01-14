UrduPoint.com

Major Crypto Company Cuts 20% Of Staff Due To Industry Woes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Cryptocom, a large digital assets company, announced that it would be cutting 20% of its global workforce, Washington Examiner reported on Friday, citing statements by the company's CEO.

"We grew ambitiously at the start of 2022, building on our incredible momentum and aligning with the trajectory of the broader industry. That trajectory changed rapidly with a confluence of negative economic developments," Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The cuts come amid a struggling job market for the tech industry and shortly following the collapse of the crypto exchange company, FTX, whose founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is facing criminal fraud charges, the report said.

It is the second major layoff for Crypto.com, which cut 250 jobs in 2022. The report also noted that other crypto companies, such as Kraken and Coinbase have made major cuts to their workforce this week following the cultural impact of FTX's collapse.

