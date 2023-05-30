UrduPoint.com

Major Finnish Newspaper Deletes 33 Articles On Ukraine Due To Unreliable Data

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Finnish newspaper Iltalehti on Tuesday removed 33 articles penned by a Ukrainian freelancer from its own website citing inconsistencies that raised doubts about the accuracy of the information.

"Iltalehti's investigation revealed irregularities in the work of the assistant who wrote the articles. Some of the pictures in the articles were taken at a different time and place than what was claimed in the notes. This raised doubts about the accuracy of the information in other articles," the newspaper explained.

No evident errors were found in the deleted articles, but the editors decided to remove them all due to the impossibility of independent data verification.

Iltalehti's cooperation with the freelancer has been terminated, it said.

The newspaper added that it would also check the materials of its second Ukrainian freelancer.

Iltalehti, one of the main media outlets in Finland, was founded in 1980. It is published by Alma Media concern, and is issued six times a week. In terms of circulation, Iltalehti is the second largest daily newspaper in Finland after Ilta-Sanomat and the fourth among all newspapers in the country.

