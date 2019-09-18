Major Fire at Turkish Chemical Plant in Istanbul Brought Under Control - Reports

A major blaze that broke out at a polyester plant in an industrial zone on Istanbul's Tuzla district has now been contained, media reported on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A major blaze that broke out at a polyester plant in an industrial zone on Istanbul 's Tuzla district has now been contained, media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that two firefighters were injured as a result of the fire at the chemical plant.

Th area of the fire was sealed off by the local police, the NTV broadcaster reported. Before the situation was brought under control, the possibility of hazardous chemicals entering the air was not ruled out.

About 50 fire squads are working in the area. Reasons behind the blaze are being investigated.