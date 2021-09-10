UrduPoint.com

Major Fire Erupts At Metal Plant In Southwestern France - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:23 PM

A massive fire broke out on Friday morning at a metal factory in the French department of Ariege, prompting evacuation of employees, the local prefecture said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) A massive fire broke out on Friday morning at a metal factory in the French department of Ariege, prompting evacuation of employees, the local prefecture said.

"This morning a fire broke out in an acid tank located in a 400 square meters [4,305 square feet] building in the area of the Aubert et Duval factory in [the commune of Pamiers].

The fire quickly spread throughout the building. Employees were evacuated," the prefecture tweeted.

Residents of premises within a 200-meter radius of the fire were advised to stay at home as a precautionary measure, and traffic in the area has been halted to facilitate the efforts of the emergency services to contain the flames.

At the moment, the authorities do not plan any town evacuation operations, the prefecture noted.

