MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A major fire broke out on Tuesday in an industrial area in Iran, located east of the Tehran capital, state tv reported.

The fire erupted in the Jajrud district in the Pardis neighborhood on Tuesday morning, Iran's state TV reported, cited by the Al Hadath broadcaster.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to news outlets. Brigades of firefighters are trying to contain the fire.

There have been other similar fire and explosion cases over the past month on the country's sites, including a blast on the country's Natanz centrifuge plant in early July.

The authorities said later in the month that an incident was not the result of a drone or missile attack, and that a reason should be found within Iran.

Prior to Natanz's incident, another blast hit a medical facility on June 30 in Tehran that resulted in 19 casualties. On August 3, the Iranian parliament's health committee announced that an air conditioner had led to the fire.