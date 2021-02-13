Major Fire Hits Afghan Customs Office in Province Bordering Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) An Afghan customs office in the Herat province on the border with Iran is up in flames on Saturday and many fuel tracks have caught fire, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, provincial governor Waheed Qatali asked Iran for assistance as Afghanistan lacked the equipment to extinguish the fire.

Eyewitnesses told TOLOnews that dozes of trucks cough fire which continues to spread.

Local officials did not reveal any details about possible casualties but said that the fire brought major financial damage.