UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Fire Hits Afghan Customs Office In Province Bordering Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Major Fire Hits Afghan Customs Office in Province Bordering Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) An Afghan customs office in the Herat province on the border with Iran is up in flames on Saturday and many fuel tracks have caught fire, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, provincial governor Waheed Qatali asked Iran for assistance as Afghanistan lacked the equipment to extinguish the fire.

Eyewitnesses told TOLOnews that dozes of trucks cough fire which continues to spread.

Local officials did not reveal any details about possible casualties but said that the fire brought major financial damage.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Governor Iran Herat Border

Recent Stories

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

17 minutes ago

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

1 hour ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

2 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

2 hours ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

2 hours ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.