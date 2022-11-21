(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The fire that broke out in the center of the Russian capital, in Komsomolskaya Square, on Sunday evening has been fully extinguished, a spokesperson of the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Late on Sunday, local emergency services told Sputnik that the death toll from the fire that occurred at a brick warehouse close to the Moscow Leningradsky railway terminal stood at five.

"At 23.55 (20:55 GMT on Sunday) the fire was completely extinguished," an emergencies spokesperson told Sputnik, confirming that five people were killed in the fire and one other person was injured.