Major Fire In Moscow's Komsomolskaya Square Extinguished - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The fire that broke out in the center of the Russian capital, in Komsomolskaya Square, on Sunday evening has been fully extinguished, a spokesperson of the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Late on Sunday, local emergency services told Sputnik that the death toll from the fire that occurred at a brick warehouse close to the Moscow Leningradsky railway terminal stood at five.

"At 23.55 (20:55 GMT on Sunday) the fire was completely extinguished," an emergencies spokesperson told Sputnik, confirming that five people were killed in the fire and one other person was injured.

