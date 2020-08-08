UrduPoint.com
Major Fire Scorches Forest In Historic Paris Suburb

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Major Fire Scorches Forest in Historic Paris Suburb

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) A fire has damaged acres of forest in the Paris suburb of Fontainebleau, home to one of France's largest royal palaces, the local authorities said on Friday.

"The black streak continues at this very moment. The Fontainebleau forest has been hit hard since the start of summer," Mayor Frederic Valletoux tweeted.

The prefecture of Seine-et-Marne department on the southeastern outskirts of Paris posted pictures of white smoke rising from a large swathe of land. No one has been hurt, the France Bleu broadcaster said.

The blaze broke out in the afternoon, charring at least 12 acres of the forest. A hundred of firefighters managed to stop it from spreading but it will reportedly take the whole night to put out smaller fires.

