Major Floods in Quebec Force Three Municipalities to Declare State of Emergency - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Three municipalities in the Canadian Province of Quebec have been forced to declare a state of emergency and to evacuate hundreds of civilians due to major floods, CBC reported on Tuesday.

In the Charlevoix region, the municipality of Baie-Saint-Paul had to evacuate over 500 civilians after the river running through the town spiked on Monday, the report said.

More than 1,000 houses have been cut from Hydro-Quebec electricity supply while less than 10 homes still have a drinkable water supply, according to the release.

Meanwhile, several roads and motorhomes were reportedly washed up by the floods, some of them crashing on the town's bridges.

The authorities of Baie-Saint-Paul requested that inhabitants wait to be given the greenlight before returning to their homes, the report said citing town officials.

Quebec's Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel reportedly surveyed the damages earlier today, and informed that the Red-Cross was taking care of the evacuated individuals, the report continued.

As two firefighters are currently missing, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Coast Guard have also been deployed to assist in the searches, the report added.

In the Lanaudiere region, the towns and villages of Sainte-Come and Sainte-Emilie-de-l'Energie have also declared emergencies, the report said, noting they were hardly hit by the flooding, with water levels rising by almost 12 inches in some parts.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is still forecasting between 12-20 inches of rain for Lanaudiere until late Wednesday, adding that there is a risk of a thunderstorm.

In the Laurentians, authorities have issued warnings over rising waters which threaten to cut emergency routes to some areas.