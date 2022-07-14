UrduPoint.com

Major French Cities Likely To Face Blackouts In 2022-2023 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Major French Cities Likely to Face Blackouts in 2022-2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Major French cities are likely to face blackouts within this year and the next one. media reported.

Almost all European countries are preparing  for possible blackouts and their leaders hope that the upcoming winter would be mild, the Euractiv news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing a source in corporate risk management.

The RTE French transmission system operator told Euractiv that it was currently impossible to precisely predict the blackouts this winter because of the high uncertainty.

Europe is now entering into an energy crisis amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the sanctions against Moscow that may result in the suspension of Russian gas supplies to the EU.

