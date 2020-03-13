UrduPoint.com
'Major Funding Gap' Exists On COVID-19 Vaccine Development - WHO Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

'Major Funding Gap' Exists on COVID-19 Vaccine Development - WHO Official

A "major funding gap" exists on the development of a vaccine against coronavirus amid COVID-19 outbreak, the executive director for WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A "major funding gap" exists on the development of a vaccine against coronavirus amid COVID-19 outbreak, the executive director for WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, said Friday.

"There is a major funding gap on that side [vaccine] as well, it's not just for the operational response and support in countries with weaker health systems, we have to move now to manage the risks and make the investments we need to develop vaccines going into the future," Ryan told reporters.

