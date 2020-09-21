Major high-tech expo in west China opens

The 8th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo commenced Monday in the city of Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The 8th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo commenced Monday in the city of Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The four-day expo will see 582 high-tech companies and institutes, bringing products from the fields of electronic information, equipment manufacturing and artificial intelligence, among others.

Besides, experts and industry leaders will exchange views on the latest development in scientific and technological innovation.

Jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Sichuan provincial government, the annual expo had drawn 5,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and regions in the first seven sessions when contractual deals worth more than 600 billion Yuan (88.7 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed.