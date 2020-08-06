Major Highways in Seoul Closed Following Flood Alerts Amid Heavy Rains - Reports

The Seoul authorities have partially closed several major highways running across the city following flood alerts issued over the Han River's water level increase amid heavy rains hitting the country, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Seoul authorities have partially closed several major highways running across the city following flood alerts issued over the Han River's water level increase amid heavy rains hitting the country, media reported on Thursday.

The Yonhap news agency reported that several sections of the Dongbu Expressway, Seoul Inner Loop, Olympic-daero and Gangbyeon Expressway were blocked after the city river's water level significantly swelled. The media also stated that access to riverside roads in Seoul's Yeouido and other areas was also cut off.

On Wednesday, the authorities opened the floodgates of the Soyang River Dam and Paldang Dam as part of efforts to avoid massive flooding amid heavy rainfalls.

The news agency said, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, that a total of 16 people were killed due to strong rains continuing to wreak havoc in the country's central regions.

South Korea, like many other Asian countries, often suffers from heavy rains and flooding that cause damage to infrastructure and casualties during the summer.