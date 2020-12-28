UrduPoint.com
Major Importers Of Russian Weapons Among Countries Most Hit By COVID-19 - Deputy Minister

Mon 28th December 2020

Major Importers of Russian Weapons Among Countries Most Hit by COVID-19 - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Countries that are major importers of Russian weapons, such as Algeria and Egypt, are among those that have been most affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, Russia's deputy minister of defense, Alexander Fomin, told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, Russia's main partners in the field of military-technical cooperation, such as Algeria, Egypt, India, China, and others, are among the most affected ... It is expected that over the next two years, global military spending will decrease by eight percent and the global export of military goods [will fall] by four percent," Fomin remarked.

Analysts are predicting that the global arms market is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic growth levels until 2023, Fomin added.

Russia has postponed several arms deliveries throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to date. In part, this was caused by international travel restrictions that prevented foreign experts from conducting pre-delivery inspections of goods, as well as the inability of Russian specialists to travel to other countries to provide technical support.

