Major incidents declared in two regions amid 190 flood warnings in UK

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The UK continue to hit by travel disruption early Tuesday amid severe weather conditions with 190 flood warnings in place.

Major incidents have been declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire in response to the extreme weather hitting the UK with hundreds of flood alerts and warnings also in place.

Police said they recovered a man's body from an area of flooding in North Yorkshire.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue becomes the first emergency service in England to declare an incident after receiving more than 200 calls since Monday morning over widespread flooding.

They said teams rescued 59 people on Monday, while authorities in Lincolnshire warned of further deteriorating conditions.

On Monday, all lines between Peterborough and Leicester in England were closed while more flooding at Elton and Orston is causing disruption to travel between Nottingham and Grantham.

Railways between Worcester Shrub Hill and Hereford were also flooded following heavy rain, forcing some lines to be closed.

Separately, the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum declared a major incident and said that emergency services rescued 45 children who were stranded at a school in Edenham.

Following the major incidents in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his thoughts are with all those affected, thanking to responders working to keep communities safe.

"Anyone in these areas should follow advice from the emergency services," Starmer said on X.

Manchester Airport once again has been affected due to heavy snow.

"Our runways are temporarily closed due to heavy snow. Our teams are working hard to clear them as quickly as possible," the airport wrote on X.

The UK's Met Office has also issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, amid wide-range of disruption, the Met Office announced that Sunday night was the UK's coldest night of winter so far as temperature fell to minus 13.3C in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland.