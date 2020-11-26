UrduPoint.com
Major Indian Labor Unions Begin Massive One-Day Strike, Call To End Privatization

Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:29 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Ten leading trade unions of India on Thursday launched a one-day general strike expected to unite more than 250 million workers, demanding to stop privatization of state industries, according to the unions' statement.

The organizers include the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All India Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Center of Indian Trade Unions, the All India United Trade Union Center, the Trade Union Coordination Center and the Self-Employed Women's Association.

The unions are demanding the cancellation of all laws against farmers and labor codes and stop government-initiated privatization of the public sector, including the financial sector.

Other demands include monthly payments of 7,500 Indian rupees ($101) to all families that do not pay the income tax, and monthly 22-pound rations for the needy. The protesters also want expansion of employment to a 200 workday in rural areas, along with an increased paycheck; expansion of employment security to urban areas; and changes in the pension system.

Among the strike's participants are workers employed in both private and public industries, taxi services, railway and public transport as well as workers in energy and banking sectors. The country's schoolteacher and university professor unions have expressed their solidarity with the strikers.

