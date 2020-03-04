Major Industrial Fair in Hanover Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

German industrial trade fair Hannover Messe was pushed back from April to July after organizers admitted on Wednesday that it would be impossible to protect the participants from the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) German industrial trade fair Hannover Messe was pushed back from April to July after organizers admitted on Wednesday that it would be impossible to protect the participants from the coronavirus.

"Hannover Messe 2020 will be postponed to the week of July 13-17. This is Deutsche Messe AG's response to the international developments around COVID-19," the statement read.

The organizers said this was the first time in the event's more than 70-year history that changes were made to the scheduling. The five-day fair was set to begin on April 20.

The regional health authority called for vigorous health checks for all exhibitors and guests, ranging from taking temperature measurements to banning people coming from virus-hit areas.

"This would have led to the extensive screening of all fair participants from exhibitors to visitors to contractors, stand builders and catering firms. Deutsche Messe cannot realize these measures," it said.

The spread of the coronavirus disease to over 70 countries outside China has caused many international events to be postponed or canceled. The virus has infected more than 94,200 people globally, although 51,000 have recovered. Over 3,200 have died.