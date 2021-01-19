UrduPoint.com
Major International Blocs Urge CAR Factions To Respect Presidential Election Results

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

The EU, the African Union, the UN, and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on Tuesday urged political forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) to respect the electoral results of the presidential election held in late December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The EU, the African Union, the UN, and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on Tuesday urged political forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) to respect the electoral results of the presidential election held in late December.

The election in car took place on December 27. The vote was marred by clashes between the supporters of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who was later declared the winner of the election, and those backing his predecessor, Francois Bozize. On Monday, the country's Constitutional Court validated President Touadera's victory with 53.16 percent of the vote in the first round.

"The senior officials of the African Union, the ECCAS, the United Nations and the European Union call on all relevant actors to respect the decision of the Constitutional Court and to reaffirm their commitment to the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law in the Central African Republic," the joint statement read.

The organizations expressed concerns over violence by armed groups in CAR destabilizing the country and undermining the electoral process, as the upcoming second round of legislative elections is scheduled for February 14. In this regard, they called on the political forces in the country to work together to end internal unrest and conduct peaceful voting.

In particular, the officials stressed that it was vital to fully implement the political agreement for peace between the government and 14 armed groups signed on February 6, 2019.

