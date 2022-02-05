Major Iraqi Parliamentary Bloc Announces Boycott of Presidential Election

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Sadrist Movement, a bloc led by Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr, which won the 2021 parliamentary elections in Iraq, announced on Saturday that it intends to abstain from the upcoming presidential elections and to cease consultations on the government formation.

The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to convene on Monday to elect a new president from a pool of 25 registered candidates. Incumbent Iraqi President Barham Salih representing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, and former Iraqi Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs Hoshyar Zebari from the Kurdistan Democratic Party are seen as favorites to take up the largely ceremonial position.

"According to the directives of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr, it was decided to boycott the next Monday's session devoted to elect the President of the Republic," head of the Sadrist Parliamentary Bloc, Hassan Al-Adhari said at a briefing as cited by the Iraqi news Agency.

Furthermore, Al-Adhari stated that the negotiations with other parliamentary blocs regarding the government formation will also be suspended.

According to reports, this step by the Sadrist party must serve as a message to the Kurdish parties to choose one presidential candidate on behalf of the Kurdish community. Al-Sadr and his proponents have long advocated for Iraqi disparate ethnic and religious groups to be equally represented in the country's government.

Under Iraqi law, the parliament elects the president by a two-thirds majority vote and must be a representative of the Kurdish community, a sizable minority in the country. This practice has been a source of discontent among Iraq's Arab majority and other ethnic minorities.

Since the adoption of the 2005 constitution, Iraq is a parliamentary republic, with the powers of the president significantly limited in favor of the prime minister, who serves as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and is responsible for implementing national policy. The role of the president is more symbolic, with the head of state embodying "national unity and sovereignty of the country."

Nonetheless, it is a new president who will mandate the largest parliamentary coalition to form a government.