Major Iraqi Political Forces Urge Parliament To Hold No-Confidence Vote Against Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Major Iraqi Political Forces Urge Parliament to Hold No-Confidence Vote Against Government

BAGHDAD/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Iraq's largest political forces called on the country's parliament Friday to hold an emergency meeting and introduce a motion of no confidence in the government amid continuing protests in the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would submit his resignation to parliament.

"[We urge] the Iraqi Council of Representatives to hold a special meeting tomorrow [on Saturday] for a vote of no confidence in the government, the formation of a new independent government, the implementation of a fair election law and the formation of an independent election commission to conduct independent early and fair elections in cooperation with the UN," the Nasr alliance, led by former Prime Minister Haider Abadi, said in a statement.

Iraqi parliamentary bloc Sairoon, backed by prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr, also supported the call.

"We demand that the speaker of parliament convene an urgent meeting dedicated to a vote of no confidence in the government in defense of the interests of Iraq," Sairoon, which won the May 2018 parliamentary elections, said in a statement, as quoted by Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster.

Shiite party Dawa called on political leaders to nominate a candidate for prime minister to replace Abdul Mahdi.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently 400 people.

