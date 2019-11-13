Major IS Terror Attack 'Possible' in West Over Absence of Action in Syria- Kurdish General

(@FahadShabbir)

The lack of response from the Western countries on Turkey's recent operation in northeastern Syria and their refusal to take back their citizens who joined the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) might provoke an attack in the West, General Mazloum Kobane, a commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Sky News

"This is possible. It's one of the expected things that may happen in the future," Kobane said on Tuesday when discussing the possibility of another major attack similar to the one in Paris' Bataclan theater or the bombing in the Manchester Arena, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The general noted that the Kurdish forces are incapable of guarding the 5,000 IS fighters who are being held captive in prisons on SDF-controlled territory.

"The danger of the resurgence of ISIS [another word for IS] is very big... The Turkish aggression opened the space and provided hope for ISIS members," he added.

Paris and its suburb of Saint-Denis suffered coordinated attacks on November 13, 2015. Several mass shootings and bombings at the Stade de France stadium, cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall claimed the lives of 131 people and injured over 400 others.

On May 22, 2017, 22-year-old Salman Adebi committed a suicide attack in the Manchester Arena after a concert performance by pop singer Ariana Grande. A total of 23 people, including the bomber, were killed and hundreds more were injured.