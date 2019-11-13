UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major IS Terror Attack 'Possible' In West Over Absence Of Action In Syria- Kurdish General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

Major IS Terror Attack 'Possible' in West Over Absence of Action in Syria- Kurdish General

The lack of response from the Western countries on Turkey's recent operation in northeastern Syria and their refusal to take back their citizens who joined the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) might provoke an attack in the West, General Mazloum Kobane, a commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Sky News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The lack of response from the Western countries on Turkey's recent operation in northeastern Syria and their refusal to take back their citizens who joined the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) might provoke an attack in the West, General Mazloum Kobane, a commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Sky news.

"This is possible. It's one of the expected things that may happen in the future," Kobane said on Tuesday when discussing the possibility of another major attack similar to the one in Paris' Bataclan theater or the bombing in the Manchester Arena, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The general noted that the Kurdish forces are incapable of guarding the 5,000 IS fighters who are being held captive in prisons on SDF-controlled territory.

"The danger of the resurgence of ISIS [another word for IS] is very big... The Turkish aggression opened the space and provided hope for ISIS members," he added.

Paris and its suburb of Saint-Denis suffered coordinated attacks on November 13, 2015. Several mass shootings and bombings at the Stade de France stadium, cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall claimed the lives of 131 people and injured over 400 others.

On May 22, 2017, 22-year-old Salman Adebi committed a suicide attack in the Manchester Arena after a concert performance by pop singer Ariana Grande. A total of 23 people, including the bomber, were killed and hundreds more were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Syria Russia Turkey ISIS France Paris Manchester Ariana Grande May November 2017 2015 From

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

55 minutes ago

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

1 hour ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

1 hour ago

Quran Khawani for late Nawab Riaz Qureshi held

3 minutes ago

Two-member Supreme Court bench refers Islamabad Ma ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.