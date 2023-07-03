Major Israeli military operation kills seven in West Bank

Israel on Monday began a large-scale military raid with drone strikes and hundreds of troops in the northern occupied West Bank, killing seven Palestinians in what the army labelled an "extensive counterterrorism effort

Jenin, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Israel on Monday began a large-scale military raid with drone strikes and hundreds of troops in the northern occupied West Bank, killing seven Palestinians in what the army labelled an "extensive counterterrorism effort." The operation under the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the biggest of its kind in years, with bulldozers, armoured vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Palestinian gunmen wearing balaclavas fired towards Israeli soldiers as sirens wailed. Other Palestinians threw stones.

Israel had already stepped up operations in the northern West Bank, home to Jenin city and its adjacent refugee camp, which is a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and where there has been a spate of attacks on Israelis as well as attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian communities.

"We are striking the terrorism hub (of Jenin) with great strength," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told reporters.

The Palestinian health ministry said seven people were killed -- matching the toll from an Israeli army raid in Jenin refugee camp two weeks ago which saw rare use of helicopter missile fire.

"There is bombing from the air and an invasion from the ground," Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, told AFP.

"Several houses and sites have been bombed... smoke is rising from everywhere." The Israeli army said its forces had struck a "joint operations center", which served as a command post for the "Jenin Brigade", a local militant group.

The area is nominally under the control of president Mahmud Abbas's Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the West Bank.

The army said it targeted an "observation and reconnaissance" site, as well as a weapons storage facility and a hideout for those alleged to have carried out attacks on Israeli targets in recent months.

Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has worsened since early last year, including under the latest administration of Netanyahu which took power in December, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies.

Netanyahu's coalition contains hardline West Bank settlers, including extreme-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"People were aware that we were probably going in", army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, "but the method of striking from the air", with a target in the core of the camp, "basically caught them by surprise," He said troops remained inside the camp but were after "specific targets" and "not trying to hold ground." "We are still seizing weapons and ammunitions" and "infrastructure", Hecht said, adding the focus was on Jenin camp and that there was no specific timeline for ending the operation.

It involved "brigade-level" troop numbers, he said.

An army statement said that one soldier was lightly injured" by Israeli army grenade shrapnel.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.