UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Japanese Electronics Trade Show Cancels In-Person Mode Over Pandemic - Organizer

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Major Japanese Electronics Trade Show Cancels In-Person Mode Over Pandemic - Organizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA) on Monday said it canceled the in-person version of this year's Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC), keeping the virtual mode only.

CEATEC is a trade show held annually since the year 2000 to bring together producers of innovative technologies in the consumer electronics industry. In late March, JEITA declared that the 2021 exhibition, scheduled for October 19-22, would be held both online and offline in the Makuhari Messe convention center near Tokyo.

"As CEATEC welcomes about 150,000 visitors during a four-day period, we have judged that it would be difficult to provide a venue at the Makuhari Messe that would enable visitors and exhibitors to make exchanges actively under a safe and secure environment this year," JEITA was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news outlet.

In the meantime, Japan continues to struggle with coronavirus infections throughout its territory, reporting a total of COVID-19 infections exceeding 760,000 and the death toll standing at more than 13,500.

In this regard, in late May, the country's government extended its third state of emergency in some prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, by three weeks until June 20, before the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

Related Topics

Technology Osaka Tokyo Japan March May June July October Olympics Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

35 seconds ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

5 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

20 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.