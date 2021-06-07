Major Japanese Electronics Trade Show Cancels In-Person Mode Over Pandemic - Organizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA) on Monday said it canceled the in-person version of this year's Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC), keeping the virtual mode only.

CEATEC is a trade show held annually since the year 2000 to bring together producers of innovative technologies in the consumer electronics industry. In late March, JEITA declared that the 2021 exhibition, scheduled for October 19-22, would be held both online and offline in the Makuhari Messe convention center near Tokyo.

"As CEATEC welcomes about 150,000 visitors during a four-day period, we have judged that it would be difficult to provide a venue at the Makuhari Messe that would enable visitors and exhibitors to make exchanges actively under a safe and secure environment this year," JEITA was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news outlet.

In the meantime, Japan continues to struggle with coronavirus infections throughout its territory, reporting a total of COVID-19 infections exceeding 760,000 and the death toll standing at more than 13,500.

In this regard, in late May, the country's government extended its third state of emergency in some prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, by three weeks until June 20, before the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.