UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Lake Contaminated By Petrochemicals After Diesel Leak In Russia's Norilsk - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Major Lake Contaminated by Petrochemicals After Diesel Leak in Russia's Norilsk - Governor

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Petrochemicals from a diesel fuel spill at a thermal power station in Russia's Norilsk have seeped into the Pyasino Lake in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Governor Alexander Uss said on Tuesday.

"The fuel has ended up in Pyasino as well. It is a magnificent lake, about 70 kilometers [43 miles] in length. Naturally, there are fish there and good biosphere. However, we cannot, at the moment, predict how it will handle this pressure. The river [Norilskaya] has suffered various degrees of damage ahead and past of the lake's containment booms.

Nevertheless, the fuel is already there," the governor said in an interview with local tv channels, Yenisei and Krasnoyarsk.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29.

According to Russia's Nornickel metals company, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the spill was caused by melting permafrost, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Russia Company Norilsk Krasnoyarsk Tank May TV From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,172 deaths with 108, 317 cases ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Data is a driver, not a liability, for ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

10 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.