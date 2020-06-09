KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Petrochemicals from a diesel fuel spill at a thermal power station in Russia's Norilsk have seeped into the Pyasino Lake in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Governor Alexander Uss said on Tuesday.

"The fuel has ended up in Pyasino as well. It is a magnificent lake, about 70 kilometers [43 miles] in length. Naturally, there are fish there and good biosphere. However, we cannot, at the moment, predict how it will handle this pressure. The river [Norilskaya] has suffered various degrees of damage ahead and past of the lake's containment booms.

Nevertheless, the fuel is already there," the governor said in an interview with local tv channels, Yenisei and Krasnoyarsk.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29.

According to Russia's Nornickel metals company, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the spill was caused by melting permafrost, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.