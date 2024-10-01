Major League Eating: the sport of stuffing your face

Trenton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Each man gobbled up 44 pork rolls in 10 minutes, but it was the last bite that earned one of them the $2,000 top prize in the very American pastime of competitive eating.

The winner, Geoffrey Esper, ate just a bit more of roll number 45 than his closest competitor, sealing his triumph in this chapter of a sport called Major League Eating.

The runner-up, James Webb, said that in most of the contests this year the winner down to the fourth place finisher were separated by "a swallow or a mouthful or a serving size."

The 35-year-old Australian who moved to the United States to compete full-time added, "It's very competitive."

The prize money is nowhere near enough to live on, says Webb, a bearded, healthy-looking man who gets by financially with help from sponsors and his YouTube channel, which has 115,000 viewers.

"Everybody's got another job but Joey," said Crazy Legs Conti, a maitre d' at a New York restaurant who says he has made several thousand Dollars this year on the pro-eating circuit.

That Joey is Joey Chestnut, an eating superstar who has won 16 of the last 18 editions of the yearly Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, the Super Bowl of the MLE season.

Because of a problem with a sponsor Chestnut did not take part this year. But he did win $100,000 by beating another competitive eating legend, Takeru Kobayashi of Japan, in a duel organized by Netflix.

Even with Chestnut absent, thousands of spectators gathered on Coney Island in July and around one million watched online as a man named Patrick Bertoletti took the title held by Chestnut and won $10,000 by wolfing down 58 wieners in 10 minutes.

"There's a lot of media coverage. We got more media coverage this year than ever before," said George Shea, a co-founder of Major League Eating. He has visions of expanding overseas, after organizing an event in Thailand.