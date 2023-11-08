Open Menu

Major Outage Hits Australian Telecoms Giant

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) More than 10 million Australians were cut off from internet and phone services on Wednesday after unexplained outages struck one of the country's largest communications companies.

Optus said it was scrambling to pinpoint and fix the outages, which crashed electronic payment systems and disrupted phone lines for emergency services.

Company chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told national broadcaster ABC there was "no indication" the outage was the result of hacking or a cyberattack.

"Our team is still pursuing every possible avenue. We had a number of hypotheses and each one so far that we've tested and put in place new actions for has not resolved the fundamental issue," she said.

"When we have identified a root cause and a time for restoration, we'll be updating everybody as soon as we can," she added.

The Australian government said mobile phones, landlines and broadband internet had been impacted.

Optus, Australia's second-largest telecoms firm and a subsidiary of Singtel, said it had identified the outage at around 4:05 am local time.

But widespread issues were still plaguing the network more than seven hours later.

Dozens of hospitals were unable to receive phone calls, and landline phones on the Optus network could not ring emergency services.

The poisons hotline in the state of New South Wales also said it was impacted.

And there was rush-hour chaos in the city of Melbourne after a "communications outage" disrupted train services.

"Our teams are working to restore services as soon as possible," an Optus company spokesperson said in an earlier statement.

"Optus apologises sincerely to customers."

