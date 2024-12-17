Open Menu

Major Quake Crushes Buildings In Vanuatu Capital, Bodies Seen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen

Port Vila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one used by foreign embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies lying in the city.

The 7.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles), some 30 kilometres off the coast of Efate, Vanuatu's main island, at 12:47 pm (0147 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.

A 5.5-magnitude aftershock struck minutes later, followed by a string of lesser tremors over the following hours.

The ground floor of a four-storey concrete block in Port Vila used by the US, French and other embassies was flattened, AFP photos showed.

But all US personnel were "safe and accounted for" after evacuating the building, the US embassy in Papua New Guinea said in a statement.

The United States closed the embassy until further notice.

"There's people in the buildings in town. There were bodies there when we walked past," resident Michael Thompson told AFP by satellite phone after posting images of the destruction on social media.

A landslide on one road had covered a bus, he said, "so there's obviously some deaths there".

As well as destroying the ground floor of the diplomatic building, the quake also knocked down at least two bridges and toppled other buildings, Thompson said.

Related Topics

Earthquake Social Media Road Thompson Port Vila Papua New Guinea United States Vanuatu All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

1 hour ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

2 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

2 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

3 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

4 hours ago
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

12 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

13 hours ago

More Stories From World