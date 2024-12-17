Major Quake Crushes Buildings In Vanuatu Capital, Bodies Seen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Port Vila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one used by foreign embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies lying in the city.
The 7.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles), some 30 kilometres off the coast of Efate, Vanuatu's main island, at 12:47 pm (0147 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.
A 5.5-magnitude aftershock struck minutes later, followed by a string of lesser tremors over the following hours.
The ground floor of a four-storey concrete block in Port Vila used by the US, French and other embassies was flattened, AFP photos showed.
But all US personnel were "safe and accounted for" after evacuating the building, the US embassy in Papua New Guinea said in a statement.
The United States closed the embassy until further notice.
"There's people in the buildings in town. There were bodies there when we walked past," resident Michael Thompson told AFP by satellite phone after posting images of the destruction on social media.
A landslide on one road had covered a bus, he said, "so there's obviously some deaths there".
As well as destroying the ground floor of the diplomatic building, the quake also knocked down at least two bridges and toppled other buildings, Thompson said.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
More Stories From World
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen6 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major earthquake: witness16 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Makurazaki, Japan26 minutes ago
-
KSrelief continues carrying out the voluntary medical project for pediatric cardiac surgery in Nouak ..26 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major quake35 minutes ago
-
Bolivia prosecutor seeks Morales arrest over 'trafficking' of minor35 minutes ago
-
US says all staff in quake-hit US embassy in Vanuatu 'safe'36 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister receives UN CTED Executive Director36 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 204036 minutes ago
-
Trump, White House spar over northeast US mystery drones56 minutes ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen1 hour ago
-
Rain aids India as they strive to avoid follow-on against Australia2 hours ago