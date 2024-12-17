Open Menu

Major Quake Crushes Buildings In Vanuatu Capital, Bodies Seen

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen

Port Vila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one used by foreign embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies lying in the city.

The 7.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles), some 30 kilometres off the coast of Efate, Vanuatu's main island, at 12:47 pm (0147 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.

A 5.5-magnitude aftershock struck minutes later, followed by a string of lesser tremors -- shaking the low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people that lies in the quake-prone Pacific Rim of Fire.

The ground floor of a four-storey concrete block in Port Vila -- used by US, French, British, Australian and New Zealand diplomatic missions -- was flattened, AFP photos showed.

US and French embassy staff are safe, the two countries said. The United States closed its embassy until further notice. France said its mission was "destroyed".

"There's people in the buildings in town. There were bodies there when we walked past," resident Michael Thompson told AFP by satellite phone after posting images of the destruction on social media.

A landslide on one road had covered a bus, he said, "so there's obviously some deaths there".

As well as destroying the ground floor of the diplomatic building, the quake also knocked down at least two bridges and toppled other buildings, Thompson said.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Social Media France Road Thompson Port Vila United States Vanuatu New Zealand

Recent Stories

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

34 minutes ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

49 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

4 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

5 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

6 hours ago

More Stories From World