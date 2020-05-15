UrduPoint.com
Major Regions Of Upstate New York To Start Reopening But Not New York City - Cuomo

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

Major Regions of Upstate New York to Start Reopening But Not New York City - Cuomo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Major central and northern areas of New York State will begin the gradual process of reopening from their novel coronavirus lockdown on Friday, but strict precautions will remain in place in the five boroughs of New York City and nearby regions, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

"Phase 1 reopening [in] some regions are manufacturing, construction, following reopening guidelines [involving] social distancing, curbside pickup and personal protective equipment for employees," Cuomo said during a daily press briefing on Thursday.

Cuomo pointed out that the openings would start to take place on Friday in the regions of central New York State, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

But New York City and its surrounding region have not yet met state standards to permit the reopening process to start in them, Cuomo addedd.

Phase 1 of Cuomo's reopening plan gives priority to construction, agriculture, manufacturing and wholesale businesses. It also relaxes restrictions in the fields of forestry, fishing and hunting and permits retail stores to operate curbside or internal pickup and drop-off services.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said New York State has record 336,681 novel coronavirus cases and 27,282 deaths related to the COVID-19 disease.

